Food distribution planned in Hendry County

CLEWISTON — Serving with Love Food Bank and Ministries, The Church of God Inc. located at 330 S. Estribo St. in Clewiston, will distribute food on the following dates:

• April 23 and 30;

• May 7, 12 and 21;

• June 4, 11 and 18

For more information, call 863-228-6479 or 863-254-7794.

Food distribution in Clewiston is planned as follows:

• Feeding with Hope at the John Boy Auditorium, 1200 WC Owen Ave., on April 29 from 10 a.m. to noon

• Feeding with Hope at the John Boy Auditorium, 1200 WC Owen Ave., on May 13 and 27 from 10 a.m. to noon

Additional information on local food pantries can be found at feedingflorida.org/taking-action/find-food-now/county/hendry-county.

Hendry County Schools provide six days worth of meals for students. Meals are dropped off every day Monday through Friday at the Montura Clubhouse, 255 N. Hacienda St. in Clewiston, from 10 a.m. to noon. Meals will be distributed on a first come, first served basis until all meals have been delivered.

For information on local community services and assistance, call the United Way Helpline at 2-1-1.

For questions on road repairs, please contact Central County Water Control District at 863-983-5797.

For Hendry County updates, visit www.hendryfla.net and follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hendrycounty.