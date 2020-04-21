Food distribution planned in Glades County

MOORE HAVEN — The H.E. Hill Foundation has funded and coordinated with local distributors, farmers, Glades County Public Safety, Glades County

Sheriffs Office and the City of Moore Haven to provide free vegetable and food distribution on Thursday, April 23, at 301 10th St, Moore Haven.

Enter the Chalo Nitka grounds on Ave K (Post Office side).

Food distribution will start at 10 a.m. and continue until all of the food is given away.

This will be a drive-through trunk drop format. Please for everyone’s safety DO NOT get out of your cars and have your TRUNK OPEN and WINDOWS UP.

Drive through the Chalo Nitka grounds off of Ave K via West Ave, then come

through the park with trunk open and drive out to 10th St.

The food distribution will be fresh, Florida produce.

