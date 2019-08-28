Flotilla honors Garrard’s Bait & Tackle

OKEECHOBEE — United States Coast Guard Auxiliary recently presented Garrard’s Bait & Tackle with the Recreational Boating Safety-Visitation Program Certificate of Appreciation for their work in promoting recreational boating safety. On Saturday, Aug. 24, at Garrard’s Bait & Tackle, 4375 U.S. 441 South, Okeechobee, representatives from USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 59 in Stuart recognized Leif and Margaret Garrard for their hard work and dedication to boating safety on the waters in our area.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/R. Michael Stringer

Four representatives from the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary presented Leif and Margaret Garrard, of Garrard’s Bait & Tackle, with a Certificate of Appreciation for their work keeping recreational boaters safe in local waters. (Margaret Garrard was not present for the photo.) Left to right: R. Michael Stringer, publication officer; Carol Floyd, division staff officer, program visitation; Gary Bowerman, flotilla staff officer, public education; Leif Garrard, owner; and Michael Cooper, assistant district staff officer, program visitation.

Garrard’s Bait & Tackle has held boating safety classes in tandem with the Stuart flotilla and provided their customers with the utmost current and up-to-date federal, state and local requirements.

The recreational Boating Safety Visitation Program is designed to promote safe boating for the recreational boating public through the aid of local businesses and marine dealerships. This includes the continuing education of the general public through the distribution of safety/boating-related literature and the boating safety courses.

The Coast Guard Auxiliary is the uniformed civilian component of the U.S. Coast Guard and supports the Coast Guard in nearly all mission areas. The auxiliary was created by Congress in 1939. For more information, go online to cgaux.org.