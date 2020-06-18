Florida Rebuild Grant Application for Mitigation Activities at Okeechobee County Fire Stations #1, #2 and #4

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee County is offering citizens the opportunity to make comments on the proposed grant application for Rebuild Florida Critical Facility Funding Program competitive solicitation issued by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) with funding provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block (CDBG) to address unmet infrastructure needs related to protection of critical facilities.

The project will consist of mitigation activities at:

• Fire Station #1 at 501 NW 6th St., Okeechobee, FL 34972;

• Fire Station #2 at 3511 SE 38th Avenue, Okeechobee, FL 34972;

• Fire Station #4 at 31199 NE 168th Street, Okeechobee, FL 34972.

These activities include the hardening of the facility to provide uninterrupted service during an emergency. The County is requesting $500,000. The program does not require matching fuds from the County.

The comment period began on Tuesday, June 16, and ends on Monday, June 29. All comments must be submitted to ljohnson@co.okeechobee.fl.us and must be received no later than close of business on June 29, 2020 to be included with the application pacakge submitted to the State of Florida.