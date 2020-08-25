Florida PSC recognizes Florida Lineworker Appreciation Day

TALLAHASSEE — Florida Lineworker Appreciation Day is Wednesday, Aug. 26. This year, with Floridians using their homes for office, school and leisure activities, the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) especially recognizes lineworkers for keeping our power flowing 24/7.

“Electricity allows us to enjoy the comforts of home — from use of our many appliances and devices to finding the perfect indoor temperature. If our home is our castle, electricity is the king!” said PSC Chairman Gary Clark. “We appreciate these essential workers who put their lives on the line every day to keep our lives running smoothly. We do not want to take our lineworkers for granted; their around-the-clock commitment provides an invaluable service to Florida’s families and communities.”

Florida’s lineworkers are highly skilled professionals, trained to work safely and efficiently during high winds, rain or other inclement conditions. When needed, they selflessly leave their families to travel to other parts of the country to help restore power to homes and businesses struggling after a storm.

Even when there is no storm or hurricane, lineworkers toil daily with high-voltage electric lines as they dangle high above the ground in harnesses to keep the lights on. Collectively, lineworkers maintain the nation’s more than 5.5 million miles of local distribution lines.

In 2012, the Florida House of Representatives created Lineworker Appreciation Day, honoring the thousands of workers risking their lives daily to ensure delivery of reliable electric service throughout the state.

Join the Florida PSC on Twitter @floridapsc to #ThankALineman on this special day of gratitude and recognition.

For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com.