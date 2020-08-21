Florida Department of Health updates COVID-19 report

On Aug. 21, 4,730 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Florida.

Statewide, 15.2% of the ICU beds in the state are available with 1,126 adult ICU beds and 253 pediatric ICU beds open. Smaller hospitals in the rural areas do not have ICU beds available, but ICU beds are available in larger hospitals in neighboring counties. Okeechobee County has a total of eight ICU beds and, as of Aug. 21, all were in use. Hendry County has no ICU beds. Glades County does not have a hospital. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) as of Aug. 21, Collier County hospitals had 31 ICU beds open (36.5%); Highlands County hospitals have three adult ICU beds open (8.6%); Indian River County had 14 ICU beds open (42.4%); Lee County hospitals had 31 adult ICU beds (22%) and 24 pediatric ICU beds (28%) open; Martin County had 20 ICU beds open (51.3%); St. Lucie County hospitals have 10 adult ICU beds (11.1%) and two pediatric ICU beds (33%) open.

As of Aug. 21, the positive rate in Florida was 6.79%.

For the counties in the South Central Florida area:

• Collier County has a total of 11,144 positive tests with 162 COVID-19 related deaths. To date 801 residents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, currently 102 COVID-19 positive Collier County residents are hospitalized. As of Aug. 21, the county’s positivity rate was 16.53%. Collier County COVID-19 cases range in age from 0 to 104. ZIP code 34142 (Immokalee) had 2,208 cases. On Aug. 20, 27 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the county.

• Glades County has a total of 440 positive tests with three COVID-19 related deaths. To date, 32 residents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, currently no COVID-19 positive Glades County residents are hospitalized. As of Aug. 20, the county’s positivity rate was 35.92%. Glades County COVID-19 cases range in age from 0 to 89. To date, ZIP code 33471 (Moore Haven and part of Pioneer) had 419 cases. ZIP code 33944 had 10 cases. On Aug. 21, no new cases were reported in the county.

• Hendry County has a total of 1,917 positive tests with 39 COVID-19 related deaths. To date, 166 Hendry County residents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, four COVID-19 positive Hendry County residents are currently hospitalized. As of Aug. 20, the county’s positivity rate was 21.4%. Hendry County COVID-19 cases range in age from 0 to 101. To date, ZIP code 33440 (Clewiston, Harlem, Montura, Pioneer and Big Cypress) had 1,101 positives. ZIP code 33935 had 740 cases in Hendry County and 11 cases in Glades County. On Aug. 20, 17 new cases were reported in Hendry County.

• Highlands County has a total of 1,697 positive tests with 53 COVID-19 related deaths. To date, 188 Highlands County residents and one nonresident who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, 42 COVID-19 positive county residents are currently hospitalized. As of Aug. 21, the county’s positivity rate was 9.72%. Highlands County cases range in age from 0 to 99. On Aug. 20, 18 new cases were reported in Highlands County.

• Martin County has a total of 4,046 positive tests with 109 COVID-19 related deaths. To date, 362 residents and three nonresidents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, 23 COVID-19 positive Martin County residents are currently hospitalized. As of Aug. 21, the county’s positivity rate was 14.83%. Martin County cases range in age from 0 to 100. ZIP code 34956 (Indiantown) had 957 cases. On Aug. 20, 33 new cases were reported in Martin County.

• Okeechobee County has a total of 1,183 positive tests, with 12 COVID-19 related deaths. To date, 120 Okeechobee County residents and three nonresidents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to the AHCA, 11 COVID-19 positive Okeechobee County residents are currently hospitalized. As of Aug. 21, the county’s positivity rate was 12.62%. Okeechobee County cases range in age from 0 to 94. ZIP code 34974 had 439 cases; ZIP code 34972 had 729 cases. On Aug. 19, six new cases were reported in Okeechobee County.

• Palm Beach County has a total of 40,157 positive tests with 1,048 COVID-19 related deaths. To date, 3,096 residents and 33 nonresidents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, 331 COVID-19 positive Palm Beach County residents are currently hospitalized. As of Aug. 21, the county’s positivity rate was 13.2%. Palm Beach County cases range in age from 0 to 106. To date, ZIP code 33430 (Belle Glade) had 902 positive cases; ZIP code, 33493 (South Bay) had 518 positives; ZIP code 33476 had 431 cases; ZIP code 33438 had 33 cases. On Aug. 20, 261 new cases were reported in Palm Beach County.

A note about ZIP codes: Some ZIP codes include parts of more than one county. For example, ZIP code 34974 includes parts of Okeechobee and Glades counties.

Positive cases are totals to date since testing began in March. According to FDOH, once a person tests positive, any future positive tests for that person are not added to the total. However, there can be multiple negative tests for the same person included in the data. Some essential workers are tested more than once. For example, nursing home staff are tested every two weeks.