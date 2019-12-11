Florida Crystals supports seniors BELLE GLADE — Florida Crystals Corporation continued food and clothing donations to support seniors affiliated with West County Senior Center this holiday season. Sugar is an important staple during the holidays for baking and these donations will help more families enjoy holiday favorites.

