Florida Crystals provides WCSC with food and games

BELLE GLADE — According to recent statistics, people living in the Glades struggle with hunger everyday, including a significant number of senior citizens. The good news is Florida Crystals Corporation donates their excess and other food items to West County Senior Center year round, meaning this healthy food reaches empty stomachs rather than landfills. In addition, this wonderful donation of food from longtime partner Florida Crystals Corporation enables West County Senior Center to ensure senior citizens in the Glades have the nutrition they need. Additionally, Florida Crystals believes that mental and physical wellness can be improved through engaging games and aims to improve the cognitive health of the Glades community by providing stimulating games such as the ones seen in the photo.