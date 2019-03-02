Florida B. Thomas Library takes field trip in honor of Black History Month

















On Saturday, Feb. 2, the Florida B. Thomas Library conducted a field trip to the African American Research Library and Cultural Arts Center (AARLCC) in Fort Lauderdale. After a visit to the research library, the group attended the Urban League of Broward County’s Black History Fair on the library campus. This field trip was in honor of Black History Month. A fun and educational time was had by all!

