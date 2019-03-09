Five killed when airplane crashes into Lake Okeechobee near Pahokee

Mar 9th, 2019 · by · Comments:

PAHOKEE – Five people died Friday, March 8, when a plane crashed into Lake Okeechobee near Pahokee, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

A twin-engine Piper aircraft went down in Lake Okeechobee while on approach to Pahokee Airport at approximately 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration. The flight reportedly departed from Sheltair Flight Service at the Tampa International Airport.

PBSO received information that a small airplane went down just north of Pahokee airport, about 400 yards from shore, Friday afternoon. According to the PBSO, a witness originally reported that one individual was observed swimming away from the airplane.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit Deputies and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue personnel recovered five individuals from the aircraft fuselage.  All individuals were deceased. 
 
The death investigation will be handled by PBSO Violent Crimes Division. The airplane crash will be investigated by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie