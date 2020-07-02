Fireworks show parking to be limited to first 250 vehicles

OKEECHOBEE – Those planning to watch the Fourth of July fireworks show at the Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center on Saturday are advised to get there when the gates open.

At the July 2 meeting of the Okeechobee County Commissioners, J.D. Mixon, one of the event organizers, said in order to provide social distancing space, only the first 250 vehicles to arrive will be allowed to park on the Agri-Civic Center grounds.

Gates will open at 7:30 p.m. and will be closed after the 250 cars are admitted.

“The show is big enough you are still going to be able to see it,” he added, noting the fireworks will be visible some distance from the Agri-Civic Center.

The event will include signs to remind people to stay in their vehicles.

He said off duty deputies have been hired to help with traffic. Cars will not be allowed to park on the side of the county and state roads.