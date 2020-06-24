Fire services meeting set June 25

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Board of Commissioners and Okeechobee City Council will conduct a joint workshop meeting about fire rescue services on Thursday, June 25, at 6 p.m. in the Judge William L. Hendry Courtroom at the Historic Okeechobvee County Courthouse, 304 N.W. Second St. in Okeechobee.

Public comment for the workshop can be submitted two ways, no later than 1 p.m. the day BEFORE the workshop:

• Email at publiccomment@co.okeechobee.fl.us

• Residents without Internet access can comment by phone at 863-467-7249.

Notice to Attendees: Room seating capacity will be limited due to social distancng requirements, screening will be conducted before entering the meeting room, and all persons are required to wear masks while in the building and meeting room.

All citizens are encouraged to attend or watch live through the website at:

okeechobeecountyfl.iqm2.com/Citizens/Detail_Meeting.aspx?ID=3799

Any person deciding to appeal any decision made by the Board of County Commissioners with respect to any matter considered at this meeting will need a record of the proceedings, and for such purposes, he or she will need to ensure that a verbatim record of such proceedings is made, which record shall include the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons with disabilities needing special accommodation to participate in this proceeding should contact the Okeechobee County Administrator’s Office no later than four working days prior to the proceeding at 304 N.W. Second St., Room 123, in Okeechoee, or call 863-763-6441. If you are hearing or voice impaired, all TDD 800-222-3448 (voice) or 1-888-447-5620 (TTY).