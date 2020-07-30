UPDATED: FDOH removes death of 23-year-old from Okeechobee County COVID-19 list

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee County’s COVID-19 death count was revised back to two on July 30.

On July 29, the Florida Department of Health COVID-19 report showed three Okeechobee County fatalities including the death of a 23-year-old man. On July 30, the “COVID-19: line list of deaths of Florida residents” was revised and that death removed. The report now only shows a 65-year-old female and a 70-year-old male have died of coronavirus-related causes in Okeechobee County.

A note at the top of the state report explains “254 new deaths were added since the previous report and one case was removed (COVID-related death in a Florida resident was ruled out).”

At the July 30 meeting of the Okeechobee County Commission, Tiffany Collins of the Okeechobee County Health Department explained the problem was a lab reporting error.

“It was an individual in a different county with exact same name and date of birth as an individual in our county who passed away,” she explained.

The July 30 FDOH report shows 878 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Okeechobee County since testing began in March. The positive cases include 874 Okeechobee County residents and four nonresidents, and range in age from 0 to 94.

The county has 82 hospitalizations (80 residents and two nonresidents) related to COVID-19 to date. According to the Agency for Healthcare Administration, currently 15 COVID-19 positive Okeechobee County residents are hospitalized.

According to FDOH, 6,040 tests have been done in Okeechobee County for a positive rate of 14.5%.