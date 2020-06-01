FDLE investigates death of infant in hot car in Clewiston

CLEWISTON — The Clewiston Police Department has asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) to investigate the death of an infant who was left in a hot vehicle.

The baby was left in a vehicle in Clewiston on May 26, according to the report.

Bystanders reported investigators were at the crime scene until around 1 a.m. on May 27.

According to FDLE, the investigation is still active and ongoing. They were unable to provide additional details, but said they would provide an update when they have more information in regard to the case.

