Farm offers new fresh, local produce delivery service

Lake Okeechobee News/Danika J. Fornear

HENDRY COUNTY — Fresh produce boxes were very popular during the pandemic shutdown.

HENDRY COUNTY — C&B Farms Inc. came through for the community in a unique way when the pandemic threatened both their business and the community’s ability to obtain fresh fruits and vegetables safely. They set up weekly community pick-up locations both in Clewiston and LaBelle for people to obtain produce boxeS packed full of blueberries, cucumbers, tomatoes, peaches, fresh herbs and more. They even offered add-ons like alligator meat, artisan hot sauce and watermelons. The service ended around July 4, as people began summer travel and sales started to dwindle.

“We would also like to let everyone know that we have paused the local veggie box over the summer for a couple of reasons, the first reason being that the local demand declined as summer approached. We know a lot of you were traveling, and we completely understand,” explained a post on their Facebook page. “The second reason was to be able to focus on the next phase of our veggie box concept, which is our new brand, Worthy Flavors.”

The innovative new service boasted, “The Worthy Flavors brand will be a premium vegetable box, delivered directly to your home within days of harvest.” They went on to explain, “We will be growing and procuring an amazing variety of the absolute freshest vegetables, in the same C&B Farms way that you all have grown to love. All without the hassle of waiting in line on Saturdays, or having to scour the produce aisle over and over throughout the week after work.” For more information, go online to worthyflavors.com.