Farm Bureau hosts speech contest

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee County Farm Bureau held its speech contest on Aug. 25 via Zoom.

First place winner for the high school division was Jenna Larson. Jenna also place second in the district contest that was held Aug. 27 via Zoom.

Jenna Larson

First place winner for the middle school division was Ricky Hartman.

Ricky Hartman

Second place winner for the high school division was Ryleigh Carter.

Ryleigh Carter

