Family seeks whereabouts of family pet “Blackie” SOUTH BAY — Help a family find their family special need pet Blackie. He was last seen in South Bay near Ninth Avenue. If you have any information, please call Tiffany or Nae at 561-449-9445. A reward will be given to anyone who know the whereabouts or have any information of their furry family member.

