Families enjoy Our Village event

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — Our Village Okeechobee on Southwest Second Avenue hosted a Christmas event on Saturday, Dec. 14. The event was originally supposed to be a two-night affair but was rained out on Friday.

Children and families enjoy the Story Book Walk.

Families enjoyed seeing a live nativity scene, crafting, decorating cookies and sitting on Santa’s lap. A special treat was the unveiling of the new Story Book Wal. The Story Book Walk consists of a deconstructed children’s book which has each page in its own weatherproof sign. Families walk a path and read the story as they walk to each new page. After the event, the Story Book Walk will move to Central Elementary School so more children can enjoy it. According to Leah Suarez, who is the founder of Our Village, they plan to relocate the Story Book Walk often so everyone in town can enjoy it. Later, they plan to change the book and start all over again. She expects it to be something that will bring families together as they spend time walking along the paths reading the stories.