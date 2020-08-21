Expanded Wi-Fi and remote printing available at all Palm Beach County Library System Branches

PALM BEACH COUNTY — All branches of the Palm Beach County Library System have expanded Wi-Fi signals throughout the parking lot. This will allow members who do not want to come into the building to access the internet from their car.

The Belle Glade Branch, 725 NW 4th Street, Belle Glade, is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday; and, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The Clarence E. Anthony Branch, 375 SW 2nd Avenue, South Bay, is open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Thursday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Loula V. York Branch, 525 Bacom Point Road, Pahokee, is open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Thursday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For a list of other library locations, visit www.pbclibrary.org.

The Library System is also offering remote printing. You can now print from anywhere – your hotel room, home, school, office or even from your mobile device in the library. Create a print job from your PC/laptop, smartphone or iPad while connected online and pick it up at one of the library locations. To start, simply download the PrinterOn app for iOS and Android. Search for the PrinterOn App in Google Play or the Apple App Store. Select the library location where your print job will be sent. The charge is 20 cents for black and white and 30 cents for color prints, per page. Cash only. Pay for your prints at the branch you selected.

“As a result of COVID-19, some people are reluctant to visit their library. Being able to use the Wi-Fi in the parking lot and run in to pick up a print job are ideal for these members,” said Library Director Doug Crane.

Virtual activities for adults, children and teens are also available via Zoom. Visit www.pbclibrary.org to register for upcoming classes or to view previously recorded sessions.