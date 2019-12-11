Examples of giving show how special Clewiston area is

CLEWISTON — As we are currently in the holiday season, which is filled with examples of goodwill and the generosity of so many, I write to recognize all those individuals, civic organizations and others who unselfishly contribute so much to our community and particularly to those in need.

I will not try to name everyone, knowing that I would leave far too many deserving of recognition and thanks off the list. This could not be a comprehensive list under any circumstance since so many people do acts of kindness that are anonymous.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Courtesy of Clewiston Police Department

These two boys got their own personal Officer Santa to guide them in their gift searches.

I have been amazed already during my brief tenure here at the number and scope of these types of activities, which apparently are the norm here in Clewiston. On behalf of the city and me personally, thank you all! It is sure nice to live in such a caring community.

The season is also a great time for reflection and for each of us to set our sights on goals for the coming year. A lot of folks make resolutions and, to varying degrees, some of these efforts are successful while others are not so. Your city officials are in the process of a goal-setting exercise for the top priorities for the city to pursue in 2020.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Courtesy of Clewiston FFA

Holiday packages made for soldiers

CLEWISTON — “Remember Everyone Deployed” was the call put out on social media from the Clewiston High School FPSA and FFA organizations. The Florida Public Safety Academy students joined with ag kids in doing this, and the last gathering to pack up the holiday packages for overseas military members was Tuesday, Dec. 10. Collected were hard candies, packs of wipes, playing cards, small snack and nuts packages, protein bars, hand sanitizer, socks, Slim Jims, gum, sunflower seeds, travel toiletries and such items. The FFA, for Future Farmers’ Association, is also having a holiday poinsettia sale, at $7 per plant. Contact them at 863-983-1520, ext. 311, or email clewistonffa@gmail.com.

As we have been discussing possibilities, one thing has become clearly apparent to me. The members of the city commission are united in their focus on doing what they believe to be in the best interests of Clewiston. We may not always individually agree on the best methods to achieve this goal, but it sure is helpful when there are no other competing influences creating obstacles that are challenging to overcome.

As we meet to discuss top priorities in the near future, I encourage interested parties to get engaged and provide city officials feedback on our discussions. The Clewiston City Commission and I are deeply committed to transparency in our operations and the priority setting process is no exception. Let your input be heard.

In closing, I wish each of you the happiest of holiday seasons, a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

Thank you for your continued support and interest in the City of Clewiston.