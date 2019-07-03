Enjoy the holiday celebration on Saturday; more Vacation Bible School scheduled

Regatta, fireworks planned for Saturday

OKEECHOBEE — The annual Minimal Regatta will be held on Saturday, July 6, at the Agri-Civic Center. Gates will open at 3 p.m., races begin at 4 p.m., and the evening ends with fireworks at 9 p.m. The Fraternal Order of Police of Okeechobee sponsors the Independence Day Celebration and For Okeechobee Inc. hosts the Adam Bryant Minimal Regatta. For information, call J.D. Mixon at 863-634-1778 or Michael Hazellief at 863-532-0646; or visit MinimalRegatta.com. Added to the event, Gilbert Ford has teamed up with the Okeechobee Fraternal Order of Police & For Okeechobee Inc, for a Ford Drive 4 UR Community Event! On Saturday, July 6 starting at 3 p.m. Gilbert Ford will hold a “Test Drive Fundraiser.” For every person who takes a qualifying test drive on Saturday, Ford will donate $20, up to a maximum total donation of $6,000.

VBS schedule July 7-12

OKEECHOBEE — The Seventh-day Adventist Church, 412 N.W. Sixth St., will hold a Roaring Vacation Bible School from Sunday, July 7 through Friday July 12, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., for ages two to 12. For information, call 863-801-4651.

VFW 4423 to host events

OKEECHOBEE — VFW post 4423, 300 N.W. 34th St., will host on Friday, July 5, progressive jackpot bingo at 1 p.m. and at 7 p.m. there will be Karaoke with Coyote Ugly. On Saturday, July 6, there will progressive jackpot bingo at 1 p.m.

VFW to host events

BUCKHEAD RIDGE — The VFW Post 9528, 29012 S.R. 78 E., will host the following events: The Post will serve dinner on Friday, July 5, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Menu includes grilled boneless rib eye steak, grilled pork tenderloin, fried fish and shrimp, and more, with live music from 6 to 10 p.m. The VFW Riders will serve a full breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and wings and things at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 6. Proceeds from all events benefit veteran services. For information, call 863-467-2882.

Moose Lodge hosts events

OKEECHOBEE — Moose Lodge #1753, 159 N.W. 36th St., will hold the following events: A dinner of hamburger or shrimp will start at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 5. Dinner will start at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 6. Music by Lisa is from 6 to 9 p.m. Breakfast will be served on Sunday, July 7, from 8 to 9:45 a.m. Three-card bingo will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. For information, call 863-763-4954.

Amvets holds bingo

OKEECHOBEE — Amvets Post 200, 3651 U.S. 441 S.E., Bay #6 will hold quarter bingo on Friday, July 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. Five-card bingo will be held on Sunday, July 7 and Tuesday, July 9, from 2 to 4 p.m. Open to members and the public.

Poker Run to be held Saturday, July 12

OKEECHOBEE — Lake Okeechobee Airboat Association and Florida Airboat Association, present FAA 12th Annual Unity Weekend Poker Run on Saturday, July 12, at Okee-Tantie boat ramp, 10430 S.R. 78 W., at 9 a.m. First hand is $20 and includes a free FAA Poker Run t-shirt. For more information, call 561-718-3077.

Benefit BBQ to be held

OKEECHOBEE — There will be BBQ benefit lunch for Sherri Hogon on Friday, July 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at American Legion post 64, 501 S.E. Second St. Plates will be $10. Pick up or dine in. Sherri was involved in a motorcycle accident and suffered sever brain damage. This benefit is to help raise funds for her medical costs. For more information, call Bud at 863-261-2845.

Vacation Bible School set

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee Church of the Nazarene, 425 S.W. 28th St., will host its Vacation Bible School from Monday, July 15 to Wednesday, July 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. each night. This is for children ages four to 11 and dinner will be provided. You can register online by visiting Okeechobee Church of the Nazarene on Facebook.

Harrison Benefit to be held

OKEECHOBEE — Tuesday, July 16, American Legion, 501 S.E. Second Street, will host Quarters for a Cause to benefit Bobby Harrison. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and an auction will begin at 7 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. If you would like to make a donation of an item to be raffled or give a monetary donation on behalf of Bobby, please contact Janice Pietro at 561-310-3285.

CCC meeting set for July 23

OKEECHOBEE — The Community Collaborative Council (CCC) will hold a meeting on Tuesday, July 23, at the Okeechobee County School District Office, 700 S.W. Second Ave., Room 303. For information, call 863-462-5125.

Main Street Mixer set

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee Main Street’s July Mixer will be held at Brahma Bull Restaurant and Lounge, 2405 U.S. 441, on Tuesday, July 30, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Back to school expo set for Aug. 3

OKEECHOBEE — The Fifth Annual Back to School Expo will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 8 to 11 a.m. at Okeechobee High School, 2800 U.S. 441. If you would like to be a vendor, sponsor or donor, please call Leah Suarez at 863-697-8718 or email at lsuarez40@gmail.com.

Burger and bike event scheduled

OKEECHOBEE — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Okeechobee is throwing its Boots, Burgers, and Bikes event on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 2 to 5 p.m. at C. Scott Driver Park, 10100 S.R. 78 W. There will be food, games, raffles, a drive-in bike show, and the “Best Burger in Okeechobee” contest for local restaurants and vendors to participate. Tickets are $25, children 5 to 12 are $5, and children four and under are free. For information, visit www.bbbsbigs.org or call 772-466-8535. All proceeds go to enhance the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Okeechobee programs.

