Emergency Operations Center honors volunteer

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County EOC acknowledges Chuck Akers and his dedication to the Emergency Operations Center and to our community.

OKEECHOBEE — During times of crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, citizens, volunteers, nonprofits and organizations always come through to help those in need. Okeechobee County is fortunate to have one volunteer that has gone above and beyond, and we would like to recognize and thank him for his contribution!

Chuck Akers has been a volunteer at the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) during hurricanes and other events. During COVID-19, he has filled the role of the logistics coordinator for all medical supplies received from the State’s Logistics Resource Center.

True to Mr. Akers’ character, he has not wavered in his dedication to give back to his community. As a volunteer, Mr. Akers has selflessly given his time, talents and efforts to make a difference for his community during this outbreak, both daily and working many nights and weekends when called upon. Mr. Akers has inventoried, organized and helped in the delivery of supply items received at the EOC to the local Department of Health, hospital, nursing homes and first responders.

Join EOC in acknowledging Mr. Akers and his dedication to our Emergency Operations Center and to the community!