Emergency mangers track tropical storm

MOORE HAVEN — The Emergency Management Office of Glades County will continue to monitor and track Tropical Storm Laura for further alerts. Currently, Tropical Storm Laura is located on the island of Cuba and moving into the Gulf of Mexico by the night of Monday, Aug. 24. Tropical Storm Laura is projected to pass south of Florida on Monday, Aug. 24. Local impacts from Tropical Storm Laura will be lightning, moderate thunderstorms and a high humidity index over the next several days.

There is a small craft advisory in affect for Lake Okeechobee, with gusty and/or rough tide for Aug. 24. This should smooth out by Tuesday, Aug. 25. Any workers who are toiling outdoors should take care to remain hydrated, as the heat index will reach 100 to 105 degrees.

Residents are encouraged to continue to practice social distancing, wash your hands often with soap and water, cover your coughs and sneezes, and disinfect surfaces as often as possible. Proper mask use is making sure your nose and mouth are covered.

Please help to keep first responders safe. If you are in need of emergency services and have any symptoms or have traveled to highly affected areas, please let the 911 dispatcher know.