Elks South Region Soccer Shoot held in Clewiston

CLEWISTON — The Elks South Region Soccer Shoot took place at Sugarland Park in Clewiston on Saturday, Dec. 7. The first place winners will go on to compete against North and Central Region winners at the Elks Camp in Umatilla on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.
McKenzie Lansford won the Girls U-8 title for the third consecutive year, scoring 31 points. Caylee Herring placed second and Alexa Trevino placed third. Kaylee Kessler, from the Florida Keys, placed fourth, and Citali Velasquez, from Okeechobee, placed fifth.
Alex Trevino won the Boys U-8 division. Tryston Sandoval placed second and Michael Bussott placed third.
Anita Arreguin won the U-10 Girls division with 24 points. Allyson Rosendale, from the Florida Keys placed second. Chloe Kessler, also from the Keys, placed third and Liberty Phillips, from Okeechobee, placed fourth. Michelle Rodriguez, from Jupiter, placed fifth.
Brayden Casique won the U-10 Boys title, with the day’s top score of 38 points. Matthew Rosendale, from the Keys, placed second with 36 points and Terrance Ford placed third.
Chloie Stanley, from the Florida Keys, won the U-12 Girls title with 33 points. Kathyrn Rodriguez, from Jupiter, placed second and Brittney Casique placed third.
William Bussott won the U-12 Boys division with 29 points. Dalton Mcilwain placed second.
Cari Anthony on the Girls U-14 title with 32 points. Cassidy Ortez, from Okeechobee placed second. Crystal Ortez, also from Okeechobee, placed third.
William Velasquez won the U-14 Boys title with 34 points. William, an Elks State Soccer Shoot Champion last year, edged out Jessie Hutchinson who had 31 points.
Jillian Barton won the Girls U-16 division. Hector Desantiago-Flores was the Boys U-16 winner with 33 points.