Elks South Region Soccer Shoot held in Clewiston

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Pictured in the front row left to right are: Kathyrn Rodriguez, Michelle Rodriguez, Brayden Casique, Caylie Herring, McKenzie Lansford, Liberty Phillips, Caylee Kessler, Citlali Velasquez, Chloe Kessler and Chloie Stanley. Pictured in the back row are: Crystal Ortez, Brittney Casique, Cassidy Ortez, Hector Desantiago-Flores, Jessie Hutchinson, Terrance Ford, William Velasaquez, Allyson Rosendale, Matthew Rosendale, Jillian Barton, Dalton Mcilwain and Cari Anthony. Not pictured are: Anita Arreguin, Alex Trevino, Alexa Trevino, and Michael and William Bussott.

CLEWISTON — The Elks South Region Soccer Shoot took place at Sugarland Park in Clewiston on Saturday, Dec. 7. The first place winners will go on to compete against North and Central Region winners at the Elks Camp in Umatilla on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.

McKenzie Lansford won the Girls U-8 title for the third consecutive year, scoring 31 points. Caylee Herring placed second and Alexa Trevino placed third. Kaylee Kessler, from the Florida Keys, placed fourth, and Citali Velasquez, from Okeechobee, placed fifth.

Alex Trevino won the Boys U-8 division. Tryston Sandoval placed second and Michael Bussott placed third.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Michael and William Bussott, U-8 third and U-12 first.

Anita Arreguin won the U-10 Girls division with 24 points. Allyson Rosendale, from the Florida Keys placed second. Chloe Kessler, also from the Keys, placed third and Liberty Phillips, from Okeechobee, placed fourth. Michelle Rodriguez, from Jupiter, placed fifth.

Brayden Casique won the U-10 Boys title, with the day’s top score of 38 points. Matthew Rosendale, from the Keys, placed second with 36 points and Terrance Ford placed third.

Chloie Stanley, from the Florida Keys, won the U-12 Girls title with 33 points. Kathyrn Rodriguez, from Jupiter, placed second and Brittney Casique placed third.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Alexa and Alex Trevino, U-8 third and first place.

William Bussott won the U-12 Boys division with 29 points. Dalton Mcilwain placed second.

Cari Anthony on the Girls U-14 title with 32 points. Cassidy Ortez, from Okeechobee placed second. Crystal Ortez, also from Okeechobee, placed third.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Anita Arreguin, U-10 Girls champion.

William Velasquez won the U-14 Boys title with 34 points. William, an Elks State Soccer Shoot Champion last year, edged out Jessie Hutchinson who had 31 points.

Jillian Barton won the Girls U-16 division. Hector Desantiago-Flores was the Boys U-16 winner with 33 points.