Edwin Walpole III passes away

The Okeechobee agriculture community lost another titan this month. Edwin Walpole III passed away on July 18.

Ed ‘s father founded Walpole in 1952. He began working with his father while still in high school and started running the company full time after graduating college. He helped turn Walpole Inc. into one of the biggest trucking operations in the southeastern United States.

“Ed Walpole helped feed the agricultural industry in Florida for decades,” said former congressman Tom Rooney. “And he was a great man.”

Ed served on several boards throughout his life including Seacoast National Bank, Economic Council of Okeechobee, the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) , and Murray State Trustee Board. He served as Chairman of the FTA from 2000 to 2001 and was the founder of Big Lake National Bank.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Ed’s name to the Okeechobee Education Foundation.