Eboney Elite Ladies Society honors the Gents Community Outreach

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

PAHOKEE — From left are Vincent Grant, Tommy Harper, Arnold Jackson, Kenneth Funderburk, Melton Crittenden, Al Royal, Tyron Arnett, Timothy Rumph and Larry Jones.

PAHOKEE — The Gents Community Outreach Inc. was honored on March 8 at the Eboney Elite Ladies Society’s 26th Annual Who’s Who Among Achievers and Founder’s Day Celebration at St. James A.M.E. Church in Pahokee, Rev. Franklin, pastor.

The Gents Community Outreach is an organization whose members have gone above and beyond rendering services in the Glades and surrounding areas, especially the youth and senior citizens population.

Participants who assisted in making this celebration a success are Rev. Willie Lawrence, who introduced Presiding Officer Reverend Dr. Robert Rease, pastor of St. John First Baptist Church in Belle Glade and the Rev. Devarsious McCants, associate minister of New Bethel Baptist Church in Belle Glade, who introduced the messenger, the Rev. Benny L. Everett III, pastor of the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Pahokee. The Rev. Lonnie B, Spry, associate minister of United Missionary Baptist Church of Pahokee, offered the invitation to discipleship. Song services were rendered by Voices of Shiloh and devotional services by Shiloh’s Praise Team, all under the direction of Minister Joshua Brown. The Zion Sons of Pahokee served as ushers, assisted by Rutha Mae Turner and Deloris Robertson.

The Eboney Elite Ladies Society was very pleased to have honored such a worthy and deserving organization and thanks all guests and supporters.