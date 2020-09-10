EBC shows love to EES Special to the Lake Okeechobee News OKEECHOBEE — Everglades Baptist Church(EBC) dropped off the sweetest gifts to teachers and staff on Friday, Sept. 4 at Everglades Elementary School (EES). EES sends a thank you to Everglades Baptist, for thinking of them and for bringing some joy to their day!

