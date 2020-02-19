Earth Day is coming … are you ready?

LABELLE — Post-industrial waste, damaged/unusable materials and/or closed-loop solutions are all ways to work on reducing the waste stream. If you know of a business or organization that is doing any of these things, invite them to be part of the Hendry County Earth Day celebration.

“We are just looking for all local companies, organizations and even individuals who’d like to come together at Barron Park, on April 25, to show the many ways they work to reduce the waste stream,” said Tina Noel, a hardworking and passionate Earth Day event organizer.

“Each year Americans generate millions of tons of waste. Call it garbage, refuse, or trash — it’s the waste we produce in our homes and communities. Each of us can make a difference by reducing, reusing and recycling materials at home and throughout our communities — and encouraging our neighbors to do the same,” says one of the Hendry County Earth Day’s 2020 event organizers, Scott Perry, as he helps with the upcoming 50th anniversary plans.

Hendry County’s 50th Anniversary of Earth Day Celebration will be held on Saturday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Barron Park in LaBelle. It will be free for exhibitors and attendees. If you are interested in participating in Hendry County’s Earth Day event, contact Tina Noel, volunteer point of contact, by email at LaBelleEarthDay2020@gmail.com or by phone at 863-673-1144.