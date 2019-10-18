Dump truck collides with car, one killed

OKEECHOBEE — An Okeechobee resident was killed Thursday when the vehicle he was driving was hit by a dump truck on State Road 710 near Martin County. Chris Buchanan, 68, Okeechobee, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, Deborah Buchanan, was transported to Lawnwood Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The accident took place on Oct. 17 at approximately 9:30 a.m. when a dump truck driven by 43-year-old Kevin Simmonds of Port Saint Lucie reportedly left its eastbound lane and entered the lane of oncoming traffic, hitting the Buchanans’ vehicle head on. Mr. Simmonds received minor injuries.

The accident is still under investigation by Florida Highway Patrol.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.