Drug/Tobacco Free meeting to be held Aug. 8 in LaBelle

LABELLE — The Drug Free Hendry County Coalition/Hendry Tobacco Free Partnership will host a meeting on Thursday, Aug. 8, at 4 p.m. at Carlson Memorial United Methodist Church, 310 Campbell St., in the Fellowship Hall.

Youths, parents, school representatives, law enforcement, media, business owners, volunteer groups, or anyone affected by Big Tobacco is invited to attend and join the fight against drugs and tobacco.

They are looking to increase membership and participation within the coalition/partnership to better serve the community and fight against drugs and tobacco within Hendry County.

All are encouraged to come and bring friends!

If you have any questions, call 863-674-4041. You may also email Drug Free Hendry Coordinator, Edwin Melendez, at Edwin.Melendez@flhealth.gov or Tobacco Prevention Specialist, Paul James, at Paul.James@flhealth.gov.