Drive up for veggies April 25

LABELLE — H. E. Hill Foundation has funded and coordinated with local distributors, farmers, citizens, Hendry County Sheriff’s Office, and county and school officials to provide a free vegetable distribution. The Caloosa Humane Society will also have bags of cat and dog food available as needed!

When: Saturday, April 25 at 10 a.m.

Where: LaBelle Middle School, 8000 E Cowboy Way, LaBelle FL 33935

This will be a drive-through trunk drop format. Please for everyone’s safety DO NOT get out of your cars. Drive through the circular bus loop and pop your trunk.