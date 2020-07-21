Drive-thru food pantry to be held Tuesday in Moore Haven MOORE HAVEN — The Harry Chapin Food Bank will hold a drive-thru food pantry on Tuesday, July 21, at the Chalo Nitka Grounds, 301 10th St., from 10 a.m. to noon. Stay in your vehicle.

