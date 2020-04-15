Dramatic increase in child hunger due to COVID-19 virus

BELLE GLADE — Since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County has documented a dramatic increase in food insecurity for children across the county. As a result, Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County is tackling the increased demand by immediately expanding its free food programs to include breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks seven days a week to all children under the age of 18.

More than 30,000 free meals are now provided weekly across Palm Beach County in cooperation with the Juvenile Transition Center.

Each weekday, the free meals are picked up by parents with a drive-thru style distribution system at seven individual clubs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Fridays, at five club sites around the county, including the location in Belle Glade, the free meals are also distributed for the entire weekend.

“At Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County, we do whatever it takes to take care of our club members and in this case all children in need throughout Palm Beach County. We’re on the front lines, and our staff has witnessed the dramatic increase of hunger in our community as the COVID-19 crisis continues. By expanding our free food programs to include all meals and all children, we are providing a vital service in the communities that need us the most,” said Jaene Miranda, CEO & President of Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County. “We are expecting that our numbers will continue to rise as time passes.”

Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County initially started the free lunch and snack program to help club members during the COVID-19 club closures. After seeing the demand increase in the community, the free meal program now includes all meals for all children.

Belle Glade Teen Center, 350 S.W. 10th St., offers breakfast seven days a week, lunch, dinner and snack from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.