Dr. Gonzazlez to speak at Okeechobee Republican meeting

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Republican meeting will be held on Monday, Sept. 21, at 6:30 p.m. at Cowboy’s BBQ & Steak Co., 202 N.E. Seventh Ave., in Okeechobee. Guest speaker Dr. Julio Gonzalez will be present to introduce his new book “Coronalessons” and hold a book signing.

Dr. Julio Gonzalez is an orthopedic surgeon, former State Representative in the Florida House of Representatives, and attorney. He obtained his medical degree from the University of Miami School of Medicine and his law degree from Stetson University College of Law.

He served as a flight surgeon in the United States Navy deploying twice aboard the U.S.S. America to the Mediterranean Sea, the Persian Gulf, Yugoslavia and Somalia.

He is in private practice in Venice, Florida with privileges at Venice Regional Bayfront Health, Englewood Community Hospital, and Doctors Hospital of Sarasota. At Venice Regional, he has served as Chief of Surgery, Chief of Staff, and the Board of Trustees, among other positions, and has chaired the Physician Ad Hoc COVID-19 Committee.