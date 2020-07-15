Douglas Park neighborhood cleanup planned for July 25

OKEECHOBEE — A plan to have a neighborhood cleanup day in Douglas Park has “confirmed my faith in unity,” Tamisha McQueen told the Okeechobee County Board of Commissioners at their July 9 meeting.

“I hope you can come in solidarity with us and get some work done,” she said.

“I think it is absolutely wonderful,” said Commissioner Kelly Owens. “I hope this will set an example for numerous neighborhoods that could use some cleanup.”

“I can bring a loader, a semi and a dump trailer,” volunteered Commissioner Brad Goodbread. He said he saw the notice Wednesday on social media. “We can put whatever stuff in the dump trailer and I will haul it to the landfill. I’ll pay for it,” he added. He said he can bring a loader with a grappler and bucket.

Earlier this week, Demetre Riles shared information about the cleanup event on social media.

Volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. July 25 at 582 N.E. 13th Ave.

A barbecue lunch will be provided by Men of Distinction and Chobee Nation.

Residents can prepare in advance for the cleanup by bringing limbs, yard debris and other waste items to the side of the road before the cleanup.

Those who cannot help in person can support the effort by donating supplies of:

• Water,

• Coolers,

• Trash bags,

• Rakes,

• Work gloves,

• Pop-up shade tents,

• Use of golf carts, and,

• Trash grabbers.

Social distancing will be enforced. Volunteers are encouraged to wear face masks.

For more information, contact Preston at 863-484-3301 or Tamisha at 863-623-7194.