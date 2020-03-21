Don’t forget to complete the census

OKEECHOBEE — With all the talk of sickness and quarantines and toilet paper, most people probably haven’t had time to think about the census, but it is that time. Many received a little card in the mail with a code on it and an invitation to go online and fill out the census this week. Mayor Dowling Watford asked that everyone please take a few minutes and go answer these questions. It means a lot for our city and county.

Originally, those without access to a computer were told to go to the library, but now, they are being asked to call the library, and the librarians will fill out the form on your behalf: 863-763-3536.

Remember, it is important to include everyone living in your home at the time you fill out the census, and it does not matter if the people living there are legal, illegal, red, yellow, pink or blue. This information will be held completely confidential, but it will help bring funding to our county, so please answer honestly.

If you have not received yours yet, be on the lookout. It should be coming any day.