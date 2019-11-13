Donations sought for hygiene bags for those in need BELLE GLADE — Light House Cafe and Ella’s Closet will collect items to make personal hygiene bags for those in need this Christmas. Items needed include: bath towel, wash cloth, socks, lotion, bath soap, toothpaste, toothbrush, deodorant, shampoo, shaving cream, wide tooth comb, disposable razors, toilet tissue and peppermints. Donations can be delivered to The Light House Cafe, 400 S.W. Ave. B. To schedule a pick-up or delivery, call Martha Weeks at 561-993-7020. Please mail checks to: The Light House Cafe, P.O. Box 220, Pahokee, FL 33476.

