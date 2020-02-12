Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library comes to Glades County

GLADES COUNTY — The Glades Education Foundation is pleased to announce that the Dolly Parton Imagination Library is available to all Glades County children, from birth to 5 years of age. The Imagination Library is underwritten by a generous grant from Florida’s Natural Growers Foundation in Lakeland, Florida. The Glades Education Foundation is utilizing the grant to expand access to books and increase literacy in Glades County.

“We are pleased to provide this exciting program to the children of Glades County. Access to books and quality time reading with parents are predictors of a child’s literacy abilities later in life,” remarked Laura Perry, President of the Glades Education Foundation.

Eligible children will receive one book per month, delivered to their home, free of charge. Currently, parents can sign up their children at Moore Haven Elementary, Booker T. Washington/RCMA Preschool, and West Glades School. Other sign-up locations will be announced in the future. Please email laura.perry@gladesschools.org with any questions.

About Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

Since launching in 1995, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has become the preeminent early childhood book gifting program in the world. The flagship program of The Dollywood Foundation has mailed well over 100 million free books in Australia, Canada, The Republic of Ireland, United Kingdom and the United States. The Imagination Library mails more than 1.4 million high-quality, age-appropriate books each month to registered children from birth to age five. Dolly envisioned creating a lifelong love of reading, inspiring them to dream. The impact of the program has been widely researched and results suggest positive increases in key early childhood literacy metrics. Penguin Random House is the exclusive publisher for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.



For more information, please visit imaginationlibrary.com.