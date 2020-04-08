As the Florida Department of Health continues to work to fight the spread of COVID-19, they have launched a new public website, StrongerThanC-19.
This community action survey is intended for you to anonymously answer a brief series of questions which the Florida Department of Health will use to help inform and improve the state’s response to COVID-19.
Please do your part to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community by spending two minutes answering the community action survey questions. Take the survey at www.strongerthanc19.com
Once completed, you will have the option to share the StrongerThanC-19 website with your family and friends via social media or email.
Your dedication during these ever-changing times is greatly valued and appreciated. Be assured, we are stronger than COVID-19; and together, we can flatten the curve.
Take the survey at www.strongerthanc19.com.
DOH launches new public website Special to the Lake Okeechobee News
As the Florida Department of Health continues to work to fight the spread of COVID-19, they have launched a new public website, StrongerThanC-19.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.