DOH launches new public website Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

As the Florida Department of Health continues to work to fight the spread of COVID-19, they have launched a new public website, StrongerThanC-19.

This community action survey is intended for you to anonymously answer a brief series of questions which the Florida Department of Health will use to help inform and improve the state’s response to COVID-19.

Please do your part to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community by spending two minutes answering the community action survey questions. Take the survey at www.strongerthanc19.com

Once completed, you will have the option to share the StrongerThanC-19 website with your family and friends via social media or email.

Your dedication during these ever-changing times is greatly valued and appreciated. Be assured, we are stronger than COVID-19; and together, we can flatten the curve.

