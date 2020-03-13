Doggy Dash postponed

OKEECHOBEE — The 2020 Doggy Dash scheduled for Sunday, March 15, is being postponed.

This decision is based on the recommendation of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to cancel or postpone all mass gatherings in the state. It’s believed the decision to postpone the event is in the best interest of the health and welfare of the larger community.

Based on registration guidelines and the fact that the majority of the expenses for the event having already been incurred, refunds will not be available. As soon as more information is made available at the national, state, and/or local level, the race will be rescheduled for an appropriate time.