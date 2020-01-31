Doggy Dash 5K set for March 15

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Masonic Lodge is excited to host a 5K run/walk to support the efforts of the Fraternal Order of Police of Okeechobee to construct Okeechobee’s first public dog park.

Do you love running and also love your K9 companion? Maybe you only like one of the two. Either way, you can be part of the 2020 Doggy Dash in Okeechobee! Every penny raised will go towards constructing Okeechobee’s first public dog park.

The race will be held in conjunction with Okeechobee Main Street’s Speckled Perch Festival. Friendly, vaccinated dogs on leashes are welcome to join for free. Their human friends can preregister for only $25. Day of event registration is still only $30. Registration includes a custom-made medal for the first 100 registrants and a matching race shirt for at least the first 50 registrants. Check-in ends at 7:45 a.m. and Fun Run starts at 8 a.m.

Check-in south of the band shell in Flagler Park (corner of Southwest Fifth Ave and South Park Street). Shirts and medals are only guaranteed for the first 50 registrants. Prizes will be awarded to top three finishers and also drawn at random.

To pre-register online visit www.RunForBooty.com. For more information, call J.D. or Holly Mixon at 863-800-0196,