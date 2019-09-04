Dixie Fried Chicken wins MSN.com statewide honor

BELLE GLADE — The Chamber of Commerce of Belle Glade recently congratulated Dixie Fried Chicken on the semi-backhanded compliment it has just received from an MSN.com survey.

The online conglomerate polled its readers about the “Best Hole-in-the-Wall Spots for Fried Chicken in Every State.” The company’s restaurant in Belle Glade won Best in Florida in the survey.

Said the MSN article by Lacey Muszynski, posted Aug. 7: “The building housing Dixie Fried Chicken is nondescript and looks like it could have been a small office building in a past life. But the dated, no-frills counter service spot serves up juicy fried chicken in two-, three- and four-piece meals and buckets. Fried chicken liver and gizzards are also available for those that want something old school.”

The fast-food restaurant and self-described “chicken joint,” at 133 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. W. in the city, is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10-10 Friday and Saturday and 10-9 on Sunday. Their phone number is 561-996-4000.

Dixie Fried Chicken is well-known throughout the Glades area and all of Palm Beach County for its tasty friend chicken, specially cooked giblets, homemade salads and coleslaw, fried okra, classic Southern meat and seafood dishes and other comfort foods at reasonable prices, with most items priced at under $10.

The chamber posted its congratulatory message on its Facebook page last week.