Disaster preparedness sales tax holiday begins May 31

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Retail Federation (FRF), the state’s premier trade association celebrating more than 80 years of supporting Florida’s retail industry, reminds consumers that May 31 through June 6, is the state’s Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday. During this time period, shoppers will not have to pay sales tax on eligible items and supplies that can be used to prepare for and recover from natural disasters that hit the Sunshine State. Hurricane season starts June 1.



“With hurricane season upon us, this Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday comes at a great time by drawing attention to the need to be prepared for a storm and providing Florida families with millions in needed tax relief,” said FRF President/CEO R. Scott Shalley. The sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday, May 31, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, June 6. During the holiday, sales tax will not be collected on the following popular items:



• A portable self-powered light source selling for $20 or less.

• A portable self-powered radio, two-way radio, or Weatherband radio selling for $50 or less.

• A tarpaulin or other flexible waterproof sheeting selling for $50 or less.

• A ground anchor system or tie-down kit selling for $50 or less.

• A gas or diesel fuel tank selling for $25 or less.

• A package of AA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt, or 9-volt batteries, excluding automobile and boat batteries, selling for $30 or less.

• A nonelectric food storage cooler selling for $30 or less.

• A portable generator used to provide light or communications or preserve food in the event of a power outage selling for $750 or less.

• Reusable ice selling for $10 or less.



Additional information regarding the 2019 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday, including a list of qualifying items and FAQs, is on the Department of Revenue’s website.