Director of Community Services Albie Scoggins retires

OKEECHOBEE — Albert F. “Albie” Scoggins retired effective Wednesday, June 5, after serving for over seven years as director of community services for the county. He came to Okeechobee with 23 combined years of community service experience at St. Lucie County’s Leisure Services and the City of Stuart’s Community Services.

Albie Scoggins

As director of community services here in Okeechobee County, Albie oversaw the operations and administration of five departments: the Okeechobee County Library, Veterans Services, Senior Services, The Agri-Civic Center and Parks and Recreation.

He said, “I enjoyed my time in Okeechobee. I especially enjoyed the people I worked with in my Community Services Department and will miss working with Louis Johnson (Deputy Administrator for Okeechobee County) who will be filling in here until a new director is hired.”

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Janet Snow

As for retirement, Albie says he will be moving back to St. Lucie County and will probably take a month off but would like to be a substitute teacher at the high school level and coach high school baseball.

Everyone appreciates the great job Albie did and wishes him all the best in his “retirement”!