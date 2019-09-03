Deputy helps keep kids safe

By Michele Bell, OCSO

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee County Deputy Sheriff Ryane Ammons was on routine patrol recently when he was sent to a call in reference to a pregnant woman having pain.

Upon arrival, Okeechobee Fire Rescue discovered the mother of four, and expecting twins, was in labor. Okeechobee County Fire/Rescue transported the mother to the hospital.

Meanwhile, dispatch contacted the father, who was at work one and half hours away. There were two older children in school and two younger ones at the house.

Parental instincts kicked in and Deputy Ammons and Victim’s Coordinator Joan Johnson stayed with the children until the father arrived.