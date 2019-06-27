Deputies finds unresponsive inmate

An Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office press release stated that on June 26, at approximately 7:06 a.m., detention deputies responded to an unresponsive female inmate.

The victim, identified as Michelle Lee Jones, 41, white, female, was found in her cell unresponsive, with a faint pulse. CPR was performed by detention deputies until the Okeechobee Fire Rescue arrived on scene. She was then transported to Raulerson Hospital, where she later passed away.

Ms. Jones had been incarcerated in the Okeechobee County Jail since June 21, 2019 for violation of probation.

The exact cause of death will be determined by the St. Lucie County Medical Examiner’s Office.

At the time of the press release, this was still under investigation.