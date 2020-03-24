Department of Juvenile Justice suspends visitation at detention centers

TALLAHASSEE — In response to coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Florida, the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice has issued an emergency order that will suspend visitation at all state-operated juvenile detention centers and juvenile residential commitment programs until April 15.

DJJ has no known or suspected cases of COVID-19 at this time.

“This is a measure we do not take lightly, but we find it necessary to restrict the movement of individuals into our facilities to prioritize the health of youth in our custody, in addition to our agency and contracted provider staff,” said DJJ Secretary Simone Marstiller. “We will work diligently to maintain regular communication between youth and their families.”

DJJ has also instituted additional screening measures for outside vendors who work within our juvenile facilities. Clinical personnel are still permitted to visit youth for treatment purposes, instructional personnel are permitted to provide educational services, and attorneys are permitted to conduct legal visits with youth. Parents or family members with questions about visitation should contact the facility where their child is located.