Delta Sigma Theta Sorority visits Alzheimer patients

It’s extremely important to maintain interests and relationships in Alzheimer patients so they may lead a better quality of life.

PAHOKEE — Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias can cause seniors to withdraw from activities, family and friends. It’s extremely important to maintain those interests and relationships, however, because it reduces the effects of memory impairment, leading to a better quality of life.

The Delta’s wanted to uplift the patients spirits, encourage and show them and their families they are not forgotten and can still live healthy lives.

Under the auspices of the National Social Action Commission, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. continues to institute activities that foster a healthy lifestyle, mind, body and spirit. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. is uniquely positioned to the well-being of the families and communities they serve.

Patients of the Pahokee’s Alzheimer’s Community Care Center enjoyed their gift from the Delta’s.

Journey to Wellness: Committing your bodies to physical and mental health is now the signature physical and mental health call to action. The initiative addresses the challenges of living holistic and healthy lives. The three-pronged approach to Journey to Wellness includes: signature programs, catching, coping, and conquering.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority visited the Pahokee’s Alzheimer’s Community Care Center to deliver care giver baskets to the patients and even serenaded them with a few songs.

The community is educated how to actively take an active interest in the welfare of their health. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Glades Alumnae Chapter Social Action chair Betty Barnard and her committee visited the Pahokee's Alzheimer's Community Care Center to deliver care giver baskets to the patients and even serenaded them with a few songs. The Deltas wanted to uplift their spirits, encourage and show them and their families they are not forgotten and can still live healthy lives. The Reverend Martin Luther King said, "Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?'" What an amazing and heartwarming day it was for those patients.