Delta Sigma Theta Sorority has public service initiatives

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, Glades Alumnae Chapter in partnership with Boldin Community Impact, INC & New Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church Ministries & Resources of Pahokee, donated items for the young ladies community service project that was held on Nov. 8.

CLEWISTON — Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. provides an extensive array of public service initiatives through its Five-Point Programmatic Thrust, one being Educational Development. Delta Sigma Theta plays an active role in the educational movement, seeking to inspire, motivate, and support the aspirations and achievement of young ladies ages 11-18.

Delta's goals for the young ladies which is to create compassionate, caring, and community-minded young women by actively involving them in service learning and community service opportunities.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, Glades Alumnae Chapter plans and implements varied activities based upon the community needs in their service areas. Committee chairs Gloria Stewart for Delta GEMS and Le’Kia King for Delta Academy ensures they carry out one of Delta’s goals for the young ladies which is to create compassionate, caring, and community-minded young women by actively involving them in service learning and community service opportunities. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, Glades Alumnae Chapter in partnership with Boldin Community Impact, INC & New Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church Ministries & Resources of Pahokee, donated items for the young ladies community service project that was held on Nov. 8. The young ladies distributed care bags to the residents of Clewiston Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.