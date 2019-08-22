Deadline Friday for juried art contest; Burger and bike fundraiser planned for Saturday

Friends of NRA host event

OKEECHOBEE — Join the Friends of the NRA on Aug. 23, 6 p.m. at the KOA Convention Center for a night of auctions, raffles, games, and dinner as they work together to ensure the future of shooting sports. Friends of NRA is an exciting grassroots fundraising program that fosters community involvement, raises funds, and gives 100% of the net proceeds to qualified local, state, and national programs through a grant process. Friends of NRA is a 501©3 not for profit organization, and events are open to anyone that has an interest in helping to support and secure Second Amendment rights, and to foster shooting and hunting traditions for the next generation. If you would like more information about tickets or table sponsorship opportunities, or if you have an item or service to donate for auction, please contact a local committee member: Jeff Sumner 863-634-9474 jsumner1971@gmail.com, or Carrie Muldoon 863-634-8678, 6.8cmuldoon@gmail.com. You may also visit the FNRA website to purchase tickets: WWW.FRIENDSOFNRA.ORG.

Art deadline Aug. 23

OKEECHOBEE — Be the first to show your work in the only art gallery in Okeechobee. Park Street Gallery located at 513 S.W. Park Street is hosting a juried art contest for all high school students. This is a themed exhibit, “What I Did on My Summer Vacation.” Entries can be any form of art from pictures you took while traveling, ceramics you did at camp, a painting you did at grandmas to a whittling project you did on the ranch. The exhibit will run from Aug. 31 to Sept. 14 with prizes being awarded for first, second and third place. Entry forms must be submitted by Aug. 23. For an entry form and more information visit www.biglakeart.com or call Park Street Gallery at 863-623-5513.

Moose Lodge to host events

OKEECHOBEE — Moose Lodge 1753, 159 N.W. 36th St., will host the following events: On Friday, Aug. 23, there will be hamburger and shrimp at 5 p.m. On Saturday, Aug. 24, there will be Salisbury steak at 5 p.m. On Sunday, Aug. 25, breakfast will be from 8 to 9:45 a.m. and three-card bingo will be from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Amvets Post 200 to host bingo

OKEECHOBEE — Amvets Post 200, 3651 U.S. 441 S.E. #6, will host quarter bingo on Friday, Aug. 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. On Sunday, Aug. 25, and Tuesday, Aug. 27, it will host five-card bingo from 2 to 4 p.m. This is open to members and guests.

Legion Post 64 to host events

OKEECHOBEE — American Legion Post 64, 501 S.E. Second St., will host the following events: . On Friday, Aug. 23, wear red to get registered for a free dinner for two. The karaoke/fish fry is from 5 to 8 p.m. with music by D & K Karaoke from 6 to 9 p.m. Dinner is a choice of fish, shrimp or chicken in a basket for $6 or on a salad for $7. Saturday, Aug. 24, is College Game Day with strawberry daiquiris for $3 and $9 buckets of domestic beer all day. On Sunday, Aug. 25, enjoy Sporting Weekend with a wing special and $1 drafts. There will be no evening bingo on Sundays from now through Sept. 15. On Monday, Aug. 26, five-card bingo is from 1 to 3 p.m. with lunch starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, is meeting day with $1.50 bloody Marys with food available all day.

Shrine Club host events

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Shrine Club, 1855 S.W. 53rd St., will host a catfish or shrimp dinner on Friday, Aug. 23, in the Oasis Lounge. Dinner is served from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and there will be live music from 6 to 9 p.m. Enjoy a home cooked spaghetti dinner on Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. with live music.

Burger & bike event planned

OKEECHOBEE — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Okeechobee will host its Boots, Burgers, and Bikes event on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 2 to 5 p.m. at C. Scott Driver Park, 10100 S.R. 78 W. There will be food, games, raffles, a drive-in bike show, and the “Best Burger in Okeechobee” contest for local restaurants and vendors to participate. Tickets are $25, children 5 to 12 are $5, and children four and under are free. For information, visit www.bbbsbigs.org or call 772-466-8535. All proceeds go to enhance the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Okeechobee programs.

BHR VFW 9528 to host events

BUCKHEAD RIDGE — VFW Post 9528, 29012 S.R. 78 E., will host the following events: On Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 5 p.m. the Ladies AMVETS will serve a chicken, yellow rice, pickled beets, and dessert dinner. On Friday, Aug. 23, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. the post will serve dinner. Menu will include grilled boneless rib eye steak, grilled pork tenderloin, fried fish and shrimp, baked and french fried potatoes, baked sweet potatoes, fried onion rings, salad, and dessert. Music by Gerry Harmon will be from 6 to 10 p.m. On Saturday, Aug. 24, the VFW Riders will serve a full breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and dinner at 4 p.m. Proceeds from all events benefit veteran services.

VFW 9528 to host events

BUCKHEAD RIDGE — VFW Post 9528, 29012 S.R. 78 E., will host the following events: On Sunday, Aug. 25, Ladies Amvets will serve a full breakfast from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. On Wednesday, Aug. 28, the Amvets will serve a liver and onions dinner at 5 p.m. On Friday, Aug. 30, the post will serve dinner from 5:30 to 7 p.m with music by Karaoke Kop from 5 to 9 p.m.. The menu will include boneless ribeye, grilled pork tenderloin, fried fish and shrimp, and more. On Saturday, Aug. 31, the VFW Riders will serve a full breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and dinner at 4 p.m. All proceeds benefit veteran services.

Church holds last service

OKEECHOBEE — Cornerstone Baptist Church, 18387 U.S. 441, will hold its last service on Sunday, Aug. 25, at 11 a.m. Sunday school will be held at 10 a.m. They will partake of the Lord’s Supper and one last dinner on the grounds.

Church hosts speaker Dr. Davis

Fountain of Life Church, 1302 S.W. 32nd St, invites the public to hear a special guest speaker, Dr. Joe Davis, on Sunday, Aug. 25, at 10:30 a.m. Dr. Davis’ academic pursuit is in the field of apologetics. For information, visit their website at folifechurch.net, their Facebook or call 863-763-8945.

OCT has casting call

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee Community Theatre will host a casting call for the play “See How They Run” on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Freshman Campus Auditorium, 610 S.W. Second Ave. Actors and behind-the-scenes crews are all needed and no experience is necessary; just stop by with your talents and a willingness to learn. For more information online, go to www.OkeechobeeCommunityTheatre.com.

CCC meets Aug. 27

OKEECHOBEE — Community Collaborative Council (CCC) will hold a meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m., at the Okeechobee County School District Office, 700 S.W. Second Ave., Room 303.

OCSO hosts Narcan lecture

OKEECHOBEE — A Narcan education lecture and hands-on class will be held on Thursday, Aug. 29, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Indian River State College, 2229 N.W. Ninth Ave. Free event. To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/narcan-education-saving-a-community-one-person-at-a-time-tickets-65935830845.

Enter wing eating contest

OKEECHOBEE — Beef O’Brady’s inaugural Labor Day Atomic Blast Wing Eating Contest will be held on Monday, Sept. 2, at 2 p.m. Contestants must be entered and paid by Friday, Aug. 30. For contest rules, prizes or questions, call 863-763-7300.

Dinner and dance to be held

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Cattlewomen’s Association invite you to attend their fourth annual Labor Day Dinner and Dance on Saturday, Aug. 31, at Speckled Perch Steakhouse, 105 U.S. 98. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and a steak dinner will be served from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Live music will begin at 7 p.m. followed by the dance at 9 p.m. Anyone is welcome. Tickets are on sale at Eli’s Western Wear. Dinner and dance are $50. The dance by itself is $20.

CSC to hold budget hearing

OKEECHOBEE — The Children’s Services Council (CSC) of Okeechobee will hold their first Public Budget Hearing for the year 2019-2020 on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 5:01 p.m., in the Okeechobee County School Board office, Room 303, 700 S.W. Second Ave.

Church to hold bingo

OKEECHOBEE — Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 901 S.W. Sixth St., will hold bingo on Monday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Caregiver conference set

OKEECHOBEE — A Fearless Caregiver Conference will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Indian River State College Williamson Conference Center, 2229 N.W. Ninth Ave. Conference host Gary Barg, Editor-in-Chief of Today’s Caregiver magazine, will cover topics to help caregivers to find money, support and resources you need now. Limited free tickets for family caregivers. Register at CAREGIVER.COM or call 954-362-8126.

SKYWARN spotter class set

OKEECHOBEE — A SKYWARN weather spotter class will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Okeechobee County Emergency Operations Center, 707 N.W. Sixth St. Preregistration is required. To register or information visit, skywarn-okeechobee-basic-100519.eventbrite.com.; or contact Mitch Smeykal, Okeechobee County Division of Emergency Management at 863-763-3212.

